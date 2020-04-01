Take the pledge to vote

Erica Fernandez Nurtures Her Hobby During Lockdown, Draws A Mandala Pattern

Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress Erica Jennifer Fernandez was captured nurturing her art skills, drawing a mandala pattern at her home amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

April 1, 2020
With production of shows and movies halted due to the coronavirus lockdown, celebrities are devising new ways to keep themselves busy.

Popular TV actor Erica Jennifer Fernandez was captured nurturing her art skills, drawing a mandala pattern at her home.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star shared a picture of her honing her hobby on her Instagram story.

A complete video clip of the actor has been shared by entertainment photographer Viral Bhayani.

In the clip, Erica can be seen drawing artistic patterns on a paper as melodious tunes play in the background. Wearing an olive green jumpsuit, Erica is in a complete homely avatar.

After playing the character of Prerna in the reboot version of Ekta Kapoor’s hit 2001 show Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Erica has gained entry into every Indian household.

The actor’s chemistry with her on screen partner Parth Samthaan, who plays Anurag, has been much admired. Recently, the popular show took an eight-year jump and the once love birds have now turned against each other.

Another important character in the series, Mr Bajaj was also seen making an appearance after eight years in the lives of Anurag and Prerna.

The serial showed Anurag attempting to kill Prerna and failing to do so as Mr Bajaj saves her and takes her to London. Prerna will be seen returning to Kolkata to seek her revenge.

