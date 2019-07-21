Ernest Hemingway Birth Anniversary: 10 Famous Quotes By the Author

Ernest Miller Hemingway, born on July 21, 1899, is a Nobel Prize-winning author. He is recognized all around the world for writing classic novels "The Sun Also Rises," "A Farewell to Arms" and "For Whom the Bell Tolls". Along with these successful novels, he is also appreciated for his short stories, such as "Hills Like White Elephants," "A Clean Well-Lighted Place," "The Old Man and the Sea" and a series about a character named Nick Adams.

To celebrate this incredible author’s 120th birth anniversary, we have compiled 10 famous Hemingway quotes that will leave you mesmerised:

1. “There is no friend as loyal as a book.”

2. “There is nothing to writing. All you do is sit down at a typewriter and bleed.”

3. “The most painful thing is losing yourself in the process of loving someone too much, and forgetting that you are special too.”

4. “There is nothing noble in being superior to your fellow man; true nobility is being superior to your former self.”

5. “All good books are alike in that they are truer than if they had really happened and after you are finished reading one you will feel that all that happened to you and afterwards it all belongs to you: the good and the bad, the ecstasy, the remorse and sorrow, the people and the places and how the weather was. If you can get so that you can give that to people, then you are a writer.”

6. “Every day is a new day. It is better to be lucky. But I would rather be exact. Then when luck comes you are ready.”

7. “Every man's life ends the same way. It is only the details of how he lived and how he died that distinguish one man from another.”

8, “You can't get away from yourself by moving from one place to another.”

9. “Forget your personal tragedy. We are all bitched from the start and you especially have to be hurt like hell before you can write seriously. But when you get the damned hurt, use it-don't cheat with it.”

10. “Never think that war, no matter how necessary, nor how justified, is not a crime.”

Hemingway produced most of his work between the mid-1920s and the mid-1950s, and he won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1954. He published seven novels, six short-story collections, and two non-fiction works during his lifetime.