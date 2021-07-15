Eros Now Music Plans Mega Launch of Over 100 Singles Across Genres in Next 6 Months

Eros Now has announced the launch of an extensive slate of over 100 singles under the banner of Eros Now Music in the year 2021. The line-up includes singles across genres by leading and upcoming Indian music sensations such as Mohit Chauhan, Neeti Mohan, Akasa, Ankit Tiwari, Ustad Rashid Khan, King Kaazi, Virus, Nooran Sisters, to name a few. In addition, the label has unveiled its line-up for July, which includes ten singles featuring artists such as Shibani Kashyap, Adhyayan Suman, and more across Mainstream, Devotional, and Spiritual and Healing series.

The July line-up features Punjabi singles Lakk Shake by Veen Ranjha & Shibani Kashyap, a vibrant Punjabi track starring actor Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja, Achieve, a rustic track from the heartlands of Punjab by up-and-coming artist Indi Singh, Hindi single Jab Se Dekha, an R&B track by Adhyayan Suman, two tracks from Devotional series - Om Namah Shivaay and Hare Rama Hare Krishna and five 30 mins long tracks in the Spiritual & Healing space.

Commenting on the announcement, Pradeep Dwivedi, CEO, Eros International Media, says, “Our strong legacy in Motion Pictures and Music business continues to find new avenues for growth. In these challenging times when millions are home-bound, music serves as a means to stay motivated and entertained. As a leading label, it is our responsibility to serve people with the best of trending music across genres. With this objective, we appointed Rajitta Hemwaani, an experienced and well-known leader in the music business, as the Business & Content Head for Eros Now Music. I am confident that our diverse line-up will entertain the enthusiasts while creating opportunities for both established and emerging artists to launch their music on our marquee label.”

Eros Music was rebranded to Eros Now Music in January this year. Eros Now Music is leveraging its market understanding, and data sciences-led research to plan the launch line-up. Since January this year, the label has already launched over 40 top-performing independent albums.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here