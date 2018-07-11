GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani Pose For a Perfect Family Photo With Their Daughter Radhya; See Pics

Esha Deol's daughter Radhya Takhtani is a little bundle of joy. Take a look.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:July 11, 2018, 11:12 AM IST
(Photo: File photo of Esha Deol/ Yogen Shah)
Not just stars, but these days even stars kids make news. From Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's fashion choices, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan's playdate to Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu's daughter Innaya Naumi Kemmu's casual outing, we are fed with unlimited pictures and articles of these 'celebrity babies' out and about.

Recently, veteran actress Hema Malini's elder daughter Esha Deol posted a picture of her adorable daughter Radhya Takhtani on social media. And just as expected, the photograph went viral.

Esha, who is on an international holiday with her husband Bharat Takhtani, took to her Instagram account to share a few photos of her cute little daughter with her fans and followers.

The little munchkin seemed to be in a joyous mood and was all smiles for the camera as her parents held her, posing for the shutterbugs.

Take a look.



With our little “bome”(doll in Tamil ) @bharattakhtani3 #radhyatakhtani

A post shared by Esha Deol (@imeshadeol) on



Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani were blessed with their first child, baby girl Radhya on October 20, 2017.

