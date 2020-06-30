Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Esha Deol Recalls Her Wedding Day On Eighth Anniversary With This Stunning Photo

Taking to Instagram, Esha posted a picture from her wedding day. In the picture we can see Esha and her husband, businessman Bharat Takhtani, seated at the mandap and smiling.

IANS

Updated:June 30, 2020, 11:58 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Esha Deol Recalls Her Wedding Day On Eighth Anniversary With This Stunning Photo
Taking to Instagram, Esha posted a picture from her wedding day. In the picture we can see Esha and her husband, businessman Bharat Takhtani, seated at the mandap and smiling.

Actress Esha Deol celebrated eight years of her marriage on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Esha posted a picture from her wedding day. In the picture we can see Esha and her husband, businessman Bharat Takhtani, seated at the mandap and smiling.

"This day many years ago ... my forever, my love, together for keeps together for eternity! Love u my BeeTee .God bless," she wrote.

Esha and Bharat have two daughters, Radhya and Miraya.

A few weeks ago, Esha posted a video of her wedding vidai in which we can see her carrying out rituals like scattering rice as she walks away to her new home with husband Bharat. Her parents Dharmendra and Hema Malini were in tears.

On the work front, Esha tried her hand at writing a book a while back. She came up with "Amma Mia!", a book on motherhood.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading