Esha Deol Recalls Her Wedding Day On Eighth Anniversary With This Stunning Photo

Actress Esha Deol celebrated eight years of her marriage on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Esha posted a picture from her wedding day. In the picture we can see Esha and her husband, businessman Bharat Takhtani, seated at the mandap and smiling.

"This day many years ago ... my forever, my love, together for keeps together for eternity! Love u my BeeTee .God bless," she wrote.

Esha and Bharat have two daughters, Radhya and Miraya.

A few weeks ago, Esha posted a video of her wedding vidai in which we can see her carrying out rituals like scattering rice as she walks away to her new home with husband Bharat. Her parents Dharmendra and Hema Malini were in tears.

On the work front, Esha tried her hand at writing a book a while back. She came up with "Amma Mia!", a book on motherhood.