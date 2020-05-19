Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Esha Gupta Accomplishes Complex Yoga Pose Like a Pro

Bollywood actress and fashion diva Esha Gupta’s social media is all about fitness and positivity.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 19, 2020, 5:41 PM IST
Esha Gupta Accomplishes Complex Yoga Pose Like a Pro
Bollywood actress and fashion diva Esha Gupta’s social media is all about fitness and positivity.

Bollywood actress and fashion diva Esha Gupta’s social media is all about fitness and positivity. The former beauty pageant winner has been doing some effective yoga during the lockdown and sharing tips with her followers.

The Jannat 2 actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to upload an image of herself during the course of her yoga asanas. Esha’s posture shows her folding her left leg and stretching the right one, while folding and holding both her hands on the back. She shared it by writing ‘Om’ in the caption.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Esha Gupta🌎 (@egupta) on

Before this, Esha shared a throwback clip wherein she is exercising at a fitness studio. The Rustom actress captioned the video as, “Miss hanging around @thepilatesstudiomumbai @armaanmalik Control”

She has been acing several yoga poses while being at home during the coronavirus lockdown. Here is a look at some of her earlier posts:

View this post on Instagram

मलासन ‍♀️ ॐ

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on

View this post on Instagram

ॐ ‍♀️

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on

Meanwhile, Esha-starrer web series REJCTX2 dropped on May 14 on OTT platform Zee5. The show marks her debut in the digital space where she plays the female lead. The season 2 of the series will see Esha essay the role of an investigating officer based in Singapore.

The show is directed and produced by Goldie Behl and stars Sumeet Vyas in the male lead. Anisha Victor, Ahmed Masi Wali, Ridhi Khakhar, Pooja Shetty, Saadhika Syal, Ayush Khurana, Prabhneet Singh and Tanvi Shinde are also part of the project.

Esha was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 film One Day: Justice Delivered. The crime-thriller directed by Ashok Nanda starred Anupam Kher, Kumud Mishra and Anusmriti Sarkar in important roles.

