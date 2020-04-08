Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Esha Gupta Aces Complex Yoga Posture, Leaves Fans Stunned

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta shared a picture of herself nailing a difficult Yoga posture.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 8, 2020, 4:47 PM IST
Esha Gupta Aces Complex Yoga Posture, Leaves Fans Stunned
Bollywood actress Esha Gupta shared a picture of herself nailing a difficult Yoga posture.

On the occasion of World Health Day 2020, Tuesday, Bollywood celebrities-- Shilpa Shetty, Sara Ali Khan among others had taken to social media to share the importance of one’s health.

Joining the league is Esha Gupta who has shared a picture in which she can be seen pulling off a complex yoga pose. She has captioned the picture with an ‘Om’ symbol.

View this post on Instagram

ॐ ‍♀️ #worldhealthday

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on

Recently, she had also participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘9 baje 9 minute’ call. In a series of posts on Instagram, she has shared a photo and a video of diya and candle that were lit at her house balcony. Captioning the post she wrote, “Light will guide you home #9baje9minute."

View this post on Instagram

Light will guide you home #9baje9minute

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on

She has been quite regular on Instagram since the lockdown period and keeps sharing photos of herself and her pet. In one of the posts, she can be seen posing with an acoustic guitar.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on

Furthermore, she has also shared a video which informs people about a helpline for mental health issues. Captioning the video she said, “Like me, many of you might be all alone, stuck without your loved ones. It is important to understand that, it’s ok to not be ok. @mybmc and Mpower 1on1 have created a free helpline to support you at this difficult time. Call 1800-120-820050 to speak to a mental health professional."

Meanwhile, more than 120 people have died and more than 5,000 have tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 disease.

