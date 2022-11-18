Esha Gupta Is A Vision In White In This Stunning Dress

Fashion is all about making a statement, and Esha Gupta’s recent choice of outfit proves it very well. The actress treated her fans to a glimpse of vintage elegance for an event in Doha. Esha grabbed the limelight by looking like an absolute diva in her body-hugging silhouette dress which accentuated her curves. She also made sure to create a buzz on social media by sharing photos of herself on Instagram.

In the post that she shared on Tuesday, one can see her lounging on the couch while striking a sultry pose. She donned a silver glitzy gown from the shelves of Jenny Packham’s Tulip Platinum AW22 Pre Collection. The attire came with a plunging neckline and chic power shoulders.

Esha combined her attire with minimal accessories to ensure that the center of attraction was her gown. She wore dainty pair of silver tear-drop earrings and rings. For her makeup, she went for nude shades to compliment her outfit. Even though the gown was of floor-grazing hem length, Esha made sure that she looked perfect in every way by opting for glamorous strappy high heels.

Hours after dropping the pictures, Esha posted more photos from her “Doha nights." Some Instagram users also compared her to Kim Kardashian in the comments section, saying, “Kim Kardashian lag rahi hain aap (you are looking like Kim Kardashian)” Others appeared too hooked by her beauty. One Instagram user commented, “World’s most beautifull diva, Esha ji.” Another user penned, “Super cute girl very beautiful very nice. Looking super cute girl very beautiful very nice”

Take a look:

For the unversed, Esha went to Doha to attend an eatery launch event. The actress has ceaselessly been engaging the headlines ever since her stint in the third season of Aashram. Now, the actress has Deepak Tijori’s directorial Tipppsy in her pipeline.

