Home » News » Lifestyle » Esha Gupta Looks Like a Goddess in This Stunning White Floral Outfit
2-MIN READ

Esha Gupta Looks Like a Goddess in This Stunning White Floral Outfit

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 21, 2023, 15:58 IST

New Delhi, India

Esha Gupta sporting a gorgeous white outfit from Gauri and Nainika's line. (Images: Instagram)

Esha Gupta sporting a gorgeous white outfit from Gauri and Nainika's line. (Images: Instagram)

Esha Gupta continues to set fashion goals with her clothes that are worth bookmarking, whether they be sarees, co-ords, bikinis, or bodycon dresses

Be it a dazzling party in the B-Town or a day out in the city, Esha Gupta never fails to make a statement. With her bookmark-worthy outfits, whether bodycon gowns, bikinis, co-ords or saree, she keeps dishing out fashion goals. Topping the list of setting the internet ablaze with her gorgeous choice of outfits, Esha is a style icon who leaves her fans swooning with her impeccable sartorial choices. Recently, she made heads turn with a picture-perfect floral dress which will make you miss summer.

Esha Gupta donned a stunning white dress from the shelves of the designer duo Gauri and Nainika. The outfit featured olive green leaf prints all over. The outfit also had two black flower cut-outs around the waist, collar details, short puffy sleeves, and a wraparound detail. To complete her look, she opted for blue earrings, a messy bun and minimal makeup with nude brown lips.

Check out her outfit here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Previously, Esha Gupta sported a see-through white long dress that highlighted her toned body. She paired the thigh-high slit gown with a white bralette. To break the monochromatic look, she chose a light blue coloured satchel and matching flip-flops.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

She set the temperatures soaring sky-high in this white bodycon outfit that accentuated her hourglass figure with a fitted silhouette. The backless gown features a halter neckline with chain detailing. She opted for chain earrings and kept her make-up minimal with brown lipstick and light blush and had her hair swept back for a sultry look.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Esha Gupta seems to be the ultimate queen of ultra-glam fashion. She chose to wear a white midi dress from the shelves of Bibhu Mohapatra. The outfit featured full sleeves and a fitted silhouette. She picked a beige-coloured Valentino stiletto to round off the look. She opted for subtle eye makeup with a pop of blue in the corners, eyeliner, and heavy mascara on the eyelid. She kept her makeup minimal with contoured cheeks and nude brown lipstick.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Esha Gupta looked ravishing in this ribbed white outfit with body-hugging details. She completed her perfect evening outfit with flawless skin, eyeliner, and nude lipstick. The actress added a hint of dazzle by wearing a dainty stone-studded necklace.

