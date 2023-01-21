Esha Gupta Looks Like a Goddess in This Stunning White Floral Outfit

Be it a dazzling party in the B-Town or a day out in the city, Esha Gupta never fails to make a statement. With her bookmark-worthy outfits, whether bodycon gowns, bikinis, co-ords or saree, she keeps dishing out fashion goals. Topping the list of setting the internet ablaze with her gorgeous choice of outfits, Esha is a style icon who leaves her fans swooning with her impeccable sartorial choices. Recently, she made heads turn with a picture-perfect floral dress which will make you miss summer.

Esha Gupta donned a stunning white dress from the shelves of the designer duo Gauri and Nainika. The outfit featured olive green leaf prints all over. The outfit also had two black flower cut-outs around the waist, collar details, short puffy sleeves, and a wraparound detail. To complete her look, she opted for blue earrings, a messy bun and minimal makeup with nude brown lips.

Previously, Esha Gupta sported a see-through white long dress that highlighted her toned body. She paired the thigh-high slit gown with a white bralette. To break the monochromatic look, she chose a light blue coloured satchel and matching flip-flops.

She set the temperatures soaring sky-high in this white bodycon outfit that accentuated her hourglass figure with a fitted silhouette. The backless gown features a halter neckline with chain detailing. She opted for chain earrings and kept her make-up minimal with brown lipstick and light blush and had her hair swept back for a sultry look.

Esha Gupta seems to be the ultimate queen of ultra-glam fashion. She chose to wear a white midi dress from the shelves of Bibhu Mohapatra. The outfit featured full sleeves and a fitted silhouette. She picked a beige-coloured Valentino stiletto to round off the look. She opted for subtle eye makeup with a pop of blue in the corners, eyeliner, and heavy mascara on the eyelid. She kept her makeup minimal with contoured cheeks and nude brown lipstick.

Esha Gupta looked ravishing in this ribbed white outfit with body-hugging details. She completed her perfect evening outfit with flawless skin, eyeliner, and nude lipstick. The actress added a hint of dazzle by wearing a dainty stone-studded necklace.

