Esha Gupta Looks Ultra Glamorous in Her Recent Photoshoot; See Pics
Esha Gupta ups the glamour quotient in her latest photoshoot. Take a look.
In the last couple of months Esha has made it to the news a number of Times for sharing some daring photos of her on social media that set the Internet on fire and sparked a debate on where one should draw the line when it came to posting bold and semi-nude photos on Instagram.
However, Esha wasn’t one to be cow d down by any such controversy. She consistently posted photos of herself and fans and followers kept their loyalty towards her account.
Recently, Esha shared some really stunning pictures from a photoshoot where she can be seen sporting Arpita Mehta ensembles, looking ultra glamorous as ever.
From looking elegant in an ivory ruffle saree teamed with a thread and mirror work to looking hot in a red number, Esha sure made quite a fashion statement.
Take a look.
Contemporary closet essentials with feminine silhouettes, subtle shades and traditional hand embroidered mirror work by @arpitamehtaofficial are on the it-list this season. Fashion icon @egupta looks refreshing in this ruffle saree and embellished jacket for @azafashions Magazine. Read it here: magazine.azafashions.com. Concept: @arpita__mehta Styling: @aasthasharma Photography: @taras84 Location: Versova @socialoffline Hair & Makeup: @mehakoberoi Jewellery: @dhaneesha, @nyela_accessories, @abfjewels #AzaMagazine #AzaXArpitaMehta #WithlovefromIndia #EshaGupta #CoverStory #AzaFashions #IndianDesigner #ArpitaMehta #Ruffles #Saree #DigitalMagazine #VersovaSocial #Aza
Our sensational cover girl @egupta dials up the heat in our uber luxe ruby red thread & mirror embroidered tassel blouse with a tiered ruffled sharara for the newest issue of Aza Magazine @azafashions . Read the digital magazine at magazine.azafashions.com. Concept: @arpita__mehta Styling: @aasthasharma Photography: @taras84 Location: Versova @socialoffline Hair & Makeup: @mehakoberoi Jewellery: @narayanjewels , @renuoberoiluxuryjewellery, @abfjewels #AzaMagazine #AzaXArpitaMehta #WithlovefromIndia #EshaGupta #CoverStory #AzaFashions #IndianDesigner #Sharara #Tassels #Ruffles #DigitalMagazine #VersovaSocial #Aza
