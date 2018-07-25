Esha Gupta Looks Ultra Glamorous in Her Recent Photoshoot; See Pics

AZA x ARPITA MEHTA A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Jul 24, 2018 at 9:14pm PDT

Actress Esha Gupta is one of the few stars who never minces her words and is unafraid to speak her her mind. The B-town beauty, who is quite an Internet sensation with a massive following of approximately 3 million, is not only unapologetic when it comes to giving it back to trolls on social media but also bold and confident about her take on fashion.In the last couple of months Esha has made it to the news a number of Times for sharing some daring photos of her on social media that set the Internet on fire and sparked a debate on where one should draw the line when it came to posting bold and semi-nude photos on Instagram.However, Esha wasn’t one to be cow d down by any such controversy. She consistently posted photos of herself and fans and followers kept their loyalty towards her account.Recently, Esha shared some really stunning pictures from a photoshoot where she can be seen sporting Arpita Mehta ensembles, looking ultra glamorous as ever.From looking elegant in an ivory ruffle saree teamed with a thread and mirror work to looking hot in a red number, Esha sure made quite a fashion statement.Take a look.