Esha Gupta Redefines Fashion In Silver Bralette And Thigh-High Slit Skirt

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is a true fashionista. The diva has always impressed us with her sartorial choices. She can literally slay in any outfit, be it a traditional saree/lehenga, a body-hugging gown or casual wear. Moreover, Esha never shies away from experimenting with her style. Her latest Instagram post is proof of the same.

In the picture, Esha Gupta can be seen dressed in a two-piece silver-silk-bralette and thigh-slit skirt set. Her outfit features a scoop neckline, cropped hem length and a fitted bust bralette, which she styled with an asymmetric waistline high-slit skirt. Esha kept her look minimal and added a sleek silver anklet accessory to her outfit.

Here are some of her recent looks:

A few days back, the actress opted for a full-black hooded goth look. Esha’s ensemble featured a high-neck black crop top under a satin-silky drape creating a saree pleat kind skirt, covering her head partially. She completed her looks with opera-style silky black gloves, black covered shoes and a silver-diamond neckpiece.

Esha’s wardrobe is full of bookmark-worthy pieces. In another Instagram post, she was seen wearing a silver party wear gown. The dress was embellished with silver-sequin work and featured stylish open-cut sleeves. She paired her outfit with silver-diamond earrings and round-shaped rings, with a minimal makeup look.

Esha here donned a stunning shiny-dark brown cutout gown. Needless to say, the diva looked absolutely glamorous in this ensemble.

In another latest look, Esha can be seen posing in a white body-hugging gown with golden chain embellishments. She paired a set of golden statement chain earrings with her dress, which looked simply gorgeous on her.

Here, she is seen carrying a full sleeve-nude pink colour gown, which features a deep v-neck design on the backside. Esha paired her dress with a set of pointed heels and golden colour chain earrings.

Esha’s purple colour velvet dress just looks fabulous on her, it features a deep plunging neckline with a thigh-slit cut design. She accessorised her outfit with a set of silver pearl anklets, a neckpiece, small-size diamond earrings, silver pointed heels and a designer clutch bag.

Work-wise, Esha Gupta was last seen in Aashram 3 with Bobby Deol. Helmed by Prakash Jha, the web series also features Adhyayan Suman, Anupria Goenka, Sachin Shroff, Darshan Kumaar, and Tridha Choudhury.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here