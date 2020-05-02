Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Esha Gupta Shares Yoga Postures on How to Deal with Menstrual Pain

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta on Saturday shared a series of yoga posters to deal with menstrual pain.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 2, 2020, 2:02 PM IST
Esha Gupta Shares Yoga Postures on How to Deal with Menstrual Pain
Bollywood actress Esha Gupta on Saturday shared a series of yoga posters to deal with menstrual pain.

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta on Saturday shared a series of yoga posters to deal with menstrual pain. From Janusirsasana to Bhujangasana, the actress posted the snaps of herself performing all the asanas.

“For all my Girls, here are some yoga poses to help relieve menstrual cramps n pain,” read the caption.

A few days back, Esha made her relationship with Spanish beau Manuel Campos Guallar official. Along with a loved-filled picture, Esha wrote, “te amo mucho mi amor". (I love you so much, my love)

On the work front, Esha is all set to make her digital debut with ‘REJCTX 2’. The makers have recently dropped the teaser of the web series. The Goldi Behl directorial will see Esha portray the character of a Singapore police officer. The series stars Sumeet Vyas in the lead role.

Sharing her experience of working with Goldie, she said, "Goldie has been a delight to work with. My character is quite interesting. Even though I have played the role of a police officer before, this one is glamorous yet strong”.

“Can't wait to hear what everyone has to say about this one, god willing, the audience would give us as much love in this as they've given me all these years,” she added.

Masi Wali, Ridhi Khakhar, Prabhneet Singh, Anisha Victor, Pooja Shetty, Saadhika Syal, Tanvi Shinde and Ayush Khurana are also part of the project.

