Esha Gupta Turns up the Heat with New Photo

Actress Esha Gupta has added a stunning photograph of herself on her Instagram timeline.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 24, 2020, 4:29 PM IST
Esha Gupta Turns up the Heat with New Photo
Actress Esha Gupta has added a stunning photograph of herself on her Instagram timeline.

Esha shared an image where she is seen flaunting her perfectly toned body clad in a tropical bikini.

Esha shared an image where she is seen flaunting her perfectly toned body clad in a tropical bikini.

In the picture, the Jannat 2 actress is seen striking a pose for the camera. She has opted for a bristly beach look sealed with multiple necklet chains and messy tresses. The 34-year-old model has translucent thin clothing around her arms that flow carelessly with air.

Before this, Esha submitted a post on the photo-sharing platform to celebrate World Book Day. She shared an image of herself holding the paperback of Ayn Rand’s written novel, The Fountainhead.

“The more that you read the more things you will know, the more that you learn, the more places you’ll go”- Dr.seuss #worldbookday,” she captioned.

The Rustom actress has been quite active on social media lately, giving glimpses of her indoor activities to fans. She has been spending time with her pets and doing yoga.

Esha’s last big screen outing was the 2019 film One Day: Justice Delivered. The crime-thriller directed by Ashok Nanda starred Anupam Kher, Kumud Mishra and Anusmriti Sarkar in important roles.

