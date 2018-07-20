English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Essential Things To Pack In Travel Bag For Your Next Holiday
Keep these handy to sort your travel journey.
Image for representational purpose only (Csondy / Istock.com)
Long vacations or even a short trip to nearby places are always a great idea to take a break from your mundane and monotonous schedule. While everyone is thrilled with the idea of visiting new places, the dilemma of what to pack and what not tends to throw us in great confusion.
Saket Agarwal, CEO and founder of Lazy Jojo and K. Sunil, co-founder of Alchemie Commerce recommend some essential things that you should keep handy that will sort your travel journey. Ensure you have all these and you are good to go.
Canvas shoes : Travelling means a lot of explorations and some adventures. One can travel in comfort with a pair of comfortable canvas shoes. Canvas shoes are also a savior as they always compliment the emergency jeans and T-shirt outfit in a pinch. The combination of jeans and canvas shoes are great for a quick holiday look. One can also customize their canvas shoes with various prints to match their holiday mood.
Sunscreen: Another important thing is sunscreen. While travelling and exploring new places always excites us, but what we may not like is the tanning that doesn't seem to leave us even after months. Sunscreen is crucial for protecting our skin from the dangerous effects of UV rays that not only cause sunburns, but can also lead to serious health problems.
Toiletry kit : Be more organized about carrying some basic toiletries with the help of a toiletry kit. It will also help us to never miss out on the basic things like toothbrush, toothpaste, sunscreen, moisturizers among others. Next time while travelling, do not forget to include it in your checklist
Bluetooth speakers : A mix of soothing music with the dance tracks goes just perfect with the mood setting of relaxing away from the city life. Don't forget to pack your portable music partner, Bluetooth pocket speakers with your luggage to the vacation. Bluetooth speakers will allow you to enjoy your favorite music at a good volume output anytime, anywhere.
First aid kit : The first aid kit is the most important thing to ensure a safe and healthy vacation. We should always carry medicines for headache, motion sickness and allergies, bandages, antiseptic and mosquito repellent. Plan to buy all these essentials in advance to avoid last minute misses.
Also Watch
Saket Agarwal, CEO and founder of Lazy Jojo and K. Sunil, co-founder of Alchemie Commerce recommend some essential things that you should keep handy that will sort your travel journey. Ensure you have all these and you are good to go.
Canvas shoes : Travelling means a lot of explorations and some adventures. One can travel in comfort with a pair of comfortable canvas shoes. Canvas shoes are also a savior as they always compliment the emergency jeans and T-shirt outfit in a pinch. The combination of jeans and canvas shoes are great for a quick holiday look. One can also customize their canvas shoes with various prints to match their holiday mood.
Sunscreen: Another important thing is sunscreen. While travelling and exploring new places always excites us, but what we may not like is the tanning that doesn't seem to leave us even after months. Sunscreen is crucial for protecting our skin from the dangerous effects of UV rays that not only cause sunburns, but can also lead to serious health problems.
Toiletry kit : Be more organized about carrying some basic toiletries with the help of a toiletry kit. It will also help us to never miss out on the basic things like toothbrush, toothpaste, sunscreen, moisturizers among others. Next time while travelling, do not forget to include it in your checklist
Bluetooth speakers : A mix of soothing music with the dance tracks goes just perfect with the mood setting of relaxing away from the city life. Don't forget to pack your portable music partner, Bluetooth pocket speakers with your luggage to the vacation. Bluetooth speakers will allow you to enjoy your favorite music at a good volume output anytime, anywhere.
First aid kit : The first aid kit is the most important thing to ensure a safe and healthy vacation. We should always carry medicines for headache, motion sickness and allergies, bandages, antiseptic and mosquito repellent. Plan to buy all these essentials in advance to avoid last minute misses.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Shifa Khan
-
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Reliance Jio Effect: Vodafone Doubles 4G Data Limit on Rs 199 Prepaid Plan
- Xiaomi And Samsung Clock Record Smartphone Shipments in India: Canalys
- 2018 Honda Jazz Launched in India for Rs 7.35 Lakh, Available in 7 Variants
- Singer Lucky Ali's Cryptic Tweet About Chemotherapy Leaves Fans Shocked; See His Post Here
- Salman Khan Chills 'Alone' in Mall, Apparently Nobody Recognizes Him; See Well-timed Video