Essentials for Choosing the Right Trousers

The jogger-inspired formal trousers with multi-waist: Just as the name is exciting, so is the fit. The multi-waist of the trousers adjusts itself to give you a better fit from the waist and keep you comfy just like the joggers.

IANS

Updated:June 15, 2018, 11:34 AM IST
Wouldnt it be tremendous if the trousers you wear make you look fit and handsome whilst taking care of the comfort and maintenance aspect. There are plenty of options in the market that are great on the show so opt for it wisely.

Suvarna Kale, Head, Design at Blackberrys and Sandeep Khapra - Head Design Menswear, Max Fashion list some options.

* The jogger-inspired formal trousers with multi-waist: Just as the name is exciting, so is the fit. The multi-waist of the trousers adjusts itself to give you a better fit from the waist and keep you comfy just like the joggers.

* Stretch is all that you need: The trousers' fabric having stretch on the waist is what you should be looking for. It gives you flexibility and brings ease while you're on the move. Stretch on the waist with trims are the elements for extra comfort, letting you be on the go any time of the day.

* Easy maintenance: Look for features such as anti-dust, wrinkle resistant, anti-bacterial and easy clean. Cotton fabric with these features lets the skin breath and allows you to move in humid weather too with utmost ease with no worries of unwanted wrinkles.

| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
