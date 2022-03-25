Euphoria effect: How to play with different eye make-up looks to add that glamour quotient

Thanks to HBO’s blockbuster show Euphoria, eye make-up has taken centre stage in the world of glamour. Make-up enthusiasts have been recreating the glitter eye make-up looks on social media. However, you can always add your own touch to eye makeup. With the revival of Y2K fashion, glitters, and metallic shades are quite in vogue. If you are looking for some inspiration, we have curated a list of some of the iconic eye makeup looks that can help unleash your creativity.

Compile the metallic shade with a bold eyeliner look:

Taking inspiration from Euphoria’s creative make-up artist Doniella Davy, you can apply a light metallic shade of blue and go creative with bold black eyeliner. That is how Davy created the iconic make-up look for Sydney Sweeney who plays the role of Cassie in Euphoria.

Combine classic smokey with glitter:

You can combine the classic smokey eye make-up look sported by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif with glitter eye makeup. This look is not only perfect for your fun nights at the disco but could also go well for an evening date.

Advertisement

Play with neons:

If you are feeling more playful and want to draw attention to your eyes, you can play with neon shades as well. Davy did that for one of the make-up looks for Barbie Ferreira, who plays Kat. Barbie’s look as explained by Davy had the chartreuse in the crease helping the mint green colour pop while still giving the impression of a super simple all-over lid colour. Davy also added, “We did a thin little black line with upper lash definition to make the colour go poppity pop. This is an open invitation to try mint green eyeshadow y’all.”

Go all glitter:

You can combine two shades of stick-on glitters to add a dramatic duality to your glamorous look. This look will go well with your Y2K inspired low-rise denim pants or skirts.

Add metallics:

A monotone of metallic shade will provide you with that no-nonsense edge. You can always experiment with simple metallic shades and apply contrasting shades of metallic eyeliner like steel blue, or copper-red.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.