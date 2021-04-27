Euphoria Postpones All Scheduled Music Releases

The rock band Euphoria has decided to postpone all scheduled music releases including an album till India’s battle against the Covid-19 pandemic is over. The band’s frontman Palash Sen announced the news in a statement issued on Facebook and Instagram on Monday evening.

The statement reads: “Due to the ongoing crisis across the country, we have decided to postpone all our scheduled music releases including our album till we as a nation heal. We stand with the people of our country and as always, we are part of this fight against the disease and the collateral damage. We all know what to do and we urge you to be sensible, sensitive and strong. We will see you on the other side with our music and your smiles.. stay mehfuz, stay indoors, stay euphoric."

On Sunday, Palash had posted on Facebook that he has tested negative for Covid-19.

“Some Positive news, thanks to a negative report! Have spent over 14 days alone, but never felt lonely.. Thank you for being there with me .. for me … God bless each one of you .. I am, because you are," he had written.

Euphoria’s latest song Ladaaii was released last year in the wake of the pandemic. The song focused on the country’s fight with the deadly coronavirus and how musicians were playing their part in the time of crisis by entertaining people.

