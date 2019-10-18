Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Even Short-term Vaping can Cause Inflammation, Says Study

According to a research by Ohio State University, even healthy, non-smoking volunteers had an increase in inflammation when they inhaled more of the e-cigarette.

IANS

Updated:October 18, 2019, 2:23 PM IST
Even Short-term Vaping can Cause Inflammation, Says Study
Representative Image. (Reuters)

E-cigarette use has risen at concerning levels among both smokers and non-smokers and now researchers from the Ohio State University have found that even short-term vaping could cause cellular inflammation in never-smoker adults.

Using a procedure called Bronchoscopy to test for inflammation and smoking-related effects, researchers reported a measurable increase in inflammation after four weeks of e-cigarette use without nicotine or flavours.

The study suggested that even short-term usage could result in inflammatory changes at a cellular level. "Through the randomized clinical trial of healthy never-smokers over a month, we found that an increase in urinary propylene glycol, a marker of inhalation-e-cig intake, was significantly correlated with increased inflammatory response in the lung," said the study's first author Min-Ae Song from Ohio State University.

For the study, researchers recruited 30 healthy, non-smoking volunteers to directly assess the impact of tobacco and e-cigarette use on the lungs through Bronchoscopy, an outpatient test in which a doctor inserts a thin tube through the nose or mouth to view the airways.

A small sample of lung cells was collected from fluid in the lungs. Participants were randomised to a four-week intervention with e-cigs containing only 50 per cent propylene glycol (PG) or 50 per cent vegetable glycerine (VG) without nicotine or flavours. Results from these tests were then compared to a separate control group of never-smokers.

Researchers did not see levels of inflammation higher than the controls, but there was an increase in inflammation among the users who inhaled more of the e-cigarette. With the recent reports of lung disease and deaths associated with vaping, the effects of vaping nicotine and marijuana oils makes this research more critical, said the researchers.

