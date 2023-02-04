Ever Felt Like You’re Faking Through Life? You Might Be Facing Imposter Syndrome

People often find themselves facing an uncomfortable situation of feeling like they are faking through life. This is essentially what is known as the imposter syndrome. If you have ever been a part of a highly competitive environment, whether in school or at work, or struggle with self-efficacy, perfectionism, and neuroticism, you are more likely to experience this. To better understand why you might be facing what you are facing, it is essential to understand the types of Imposter Syndrome and what it feels like. This is going to clue you in on what part of your idea of success should you focus on to improve your relationship with it. Read on to find more:

The Perfectionist

This type of imposter syndrome might have you believe if someone is not 100 per cent perfect then it is a failure. You might also believe that these less-than-perfect results meant that you could have done better. This is the type of imposter syndrome where your perfectionistic traits jump out. Why people might feel like they are faking because they believe that they are not as good as others might think they are.

ALSO READ: Do You Often Get Distracted Easily? Use These Tips To Increase Your Attention Span

The Superhero

As the name suggests, people set the worth of their success based on how many things they can juggle or achieve. They might have themselves believe that if they are not the highest achiever then they are not doing good. If they are not the hardest worker then they are a fraud. No matter how many roles and responsibilities are placed upon them, they must perform them impeccably.

The Soloist

Every person needs a bit of help along the way. For someone who has this type of imposter syndrome that thought is unimaginable. If they had to ask for help to reach a certain level, then their competence can be put into question. This is because they could not get there on their own or with their abilities.

ALSO READ: Personalized Approach to Health and Wellness through Epigenetic Modifications

The Natural Genius

These people are focused on the ease and speed with which the tasks are completed. If at any point, they struggle to master a subject or skill that equals failure which evokes shame. Other than that, if they are unable to get something right the first time or it takes them longer to master anything, they are faking it.

The Expert

Pretty similar to Perfectionists, these people focus on what and how much they know or can do in regard to a subject or skill. If there is even a minor lack of knowledge that is a sign of failure. If they ever feel like there is more to learn, then they feel like a fraud.

ALSO READ: Follow These Tips to Avoid Sleep Deprivation

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here