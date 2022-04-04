Ever Heard of Black Turmeric? Here are Some of its Health Benefits

Turmeric is known for its wonderful medicinal properties as well as for its numerous use in various dishes and drinks. Yellow turmeric is known by all. But not many people are aware of black turmeric. Black turmeric is a member of the ginger family. And it is mostly used for medical purposes.

Here are a few health benefits of black turmeric.

Pain reliever: Black turmeric is known as a great pain reliever. Black turmeric is used for toothache, rashes, stomach problems and osteoarthritis. But one should always consume it in a moderate amount.

Regulates blood sugar and controls weight loss: Black turmeric helps regulate the blood sugar level. It maintains bile production in the body and helps in proper digestion. It also helps against liver problems. This lowers the risk of developing insulin in the body. Black turmeric also helps control body weight.

Antioxidant: Black turmeric is also a rich source of natural antioxidants, which is very healthy for our body.

Lung disorder: Curcuma caesia, present in black turmeric, strengthens lungs and cures diseases like bronchitis, pneumonia, asthma etc.

Itchy skin: Anyone suffering from itchy skin must apply black turmeric to that area. Its anti-inflammatory nature treats the itchy skin.

Black turmeric is a rare herb. It contains the highest amount of curcumin. And it is also a powerful anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory agent. Black turmeric offers several health benefits.

Along with this, black turmeric can be peeled, cut into chunks then blended along with kale, ginger, lemon, and cucumber for a health-boosted green smoothie for breakfast.

