Ever Wondered How Will Rihanna Look as Chicken Tandoori or Chai? Here is a Twitterati’s Guide For You

Twitter is a wonderful place. Not only does it help in communicating people poles apart but also becomes the culmination ground for varied thought processes. For example, did you ever think how the pop singer Rihanna will look as 25 different Indian food items or snacks?

No need to fret your imagination as a Twitter user has the guide for all. The widely shared thread on Twitter matches the Umbrella singer’s dress colour and styling with various Indian snacks.

Be it Chicken Tandoori or Kaju Katli, the similarity is uncanny. Rihanna is well known to rock every possible trend with ease. She can be casual in a beige suit like Masala Chai or go gorgeous in a golden brown dress like Chicken Biriyani.

One sleek red party dress has been compared to Rooh Afza, while a cute white and pink ensemble turns the Diamonds singer to Coconut Barfi.

The owner of Fenty Beauty can match with a variety of food items, be it Kulfi or Gulaab Jamun; be it a burger or daal.

The Twitter user even found an outfit of the singer that matched with Gol Gappa or Fuchka.

The Love on the Brain singer can be bright yellow as noodles or warm orange as Jalebi.

Bottom point, be it ice cream, Besan Laddoo, momo, Samosa, or Falooda, 'bad gal Riri' can do it all.

