Everything You Need To Apply For A Schengen Visa For Your Europe Trip

The continent of Europe is filled with all kinds of wonderful cultures and monuments. Backpacking through the various countries here, soaking in the scenic beauty, tasting all kinds of cuisine, and shopping to your heart’s content here makes for a dream trip.

The Schengen region refers to the European Union (EU) passport-free zone that covers most countries of the continent. As such, the Schengen visa is the most common visa for Europe. This visa allows a person to travel to any of the Schengen Area countries and stay up to 90 days for tourism or business purposes. Here’s how to apply for a Schengen visa for your Europe trip:

Decide the kind of visa you need to apply for. You can apply for tourist, business, student, medical, and other types of access depending on the purpose of your visit.

If you are visiting one Schengen country, then you will need to apply at the body responsible for visa submission of that country in India. For instance, if you plan on visiting Paris, then you will have to visit the French embassy.

In case your trip covers more than one Schengen country, then the place you will have to apply at depends on the duration of your stay in each nation. Apply to the body responsible for visa submission of the place where you will be staying longer. In case you are spending an equal number of days in the countries you are visiting, apply to the body responsible for visa submission of the country you will be visiting first.

Once you have decided on which type of visa to apply for and where to book an appointment. To get your Schengen visa, you will have to schedule an appointment with Schengen embassies/consulates in India approximately 4-6 weeks in advance. You must ensure that you start the application process well ahead of your upcoming trip since it will take two weeks for the embassy to decide. You can apply up to six months in advance.

Prepare your visa documents. You will usually require an application form, your Indian passport (original plus a copy), identity photographs, civil status certificate, proof of accommodation, and travel health insurance.

Then, on to paying the Schengen visa fee. It will cost €80 for adults, €40 for children between six and twelve years of age, and nothing for those younger than six.

Once the embassy or consulate decides in your favour, you can go and retrieve your Schengen visa. It will be valid for up to five years, although you cannot stay more than 90 days in a 180-day period.

