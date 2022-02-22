Everything You Need to Know About Detox Water Before Adding it to Your Daily Diet

In recent years, there’s a lot of hype about detox water on the internet. According to the supposed health benefits of detox water, it not only keeps you hydrated but also helps in weight loss. Detox water simply refers to adding extra ingredients to water to increase its health benefits. Besides weight loss, detox water is also highly known to get rid of toxins and improve your energy levels.

Does drinking detox water make you lose weight?

According to Healthline, the number of calories in detox water is very less. People also recommend drinking detox water for weight loss. Especially, drinking detox water is more beneficial than soda and high sugar drinks made from fruits.

Drinking water reduces weight, and the same applies to detox water. Drinking water increases the metabolic rate, which burns more calories. According to the study, drinking half a litre of water can increase the metabolic rate of the body by 30% for about an hour. Water also affects your appetite.

Benefits of detox water:

Detox water is made from a variety of fruits and vegetables, and it increases the number of antioxidants and nutrients present in it. Whatever fruits and vegetables you add to this, will also have its benefits on the body. Adding small pieces of ginger keeps the stomach healthy. Detox water strengthens immunity, balances the pH level, as well as helps in flushing out toxins from the body.

What are the things to make detox water?

To make detox water, you can take cucumber, ginger, lemon, apple, orange, mint, turmeric, pineapple, watermelon, berries, basil, mango, etc.

Disadvantages of Detox Water

Detox water is full of health-promoting properties along with taste. This is a healthy drink, which you can have twice or thrice throughout the day. However, too much consumption leads to harmful effects and you can suffer from hyponatremia. It may cause headaches, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, fatigue, and confusion.

