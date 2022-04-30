Everything You Need to Know About Mushrooms

Mushrooms are versatile vegetables that can be a great substitute for meat. Over the years many varieties of mushrooms have been discovered but only a few species are edible. Mushrooms are extensively used in cooking all over the world in many cuisines, notably Chinese, Korean, European, and Japanese. The button mushroom is perhaps the most common mushroom variety eaten all across the world

The benefits of mushrooms are many, but their consumption can also cause some harm if not done carefully. Some mushrooms are poisonous, so they should be bought fresh and washed thoroughly before use.

Benefits

Mushroom is not a plant, but an edible fungus, which has many health benefits of its own. Usually, consumed as a vegetable, it is a great source of protein for vegetarians.

Apart from protein, mushrooms are loaded with Vitamin D. It is also a good source of dietary fiber. Mushrooms contain calcium, potassium, carbohydrate, niacin, folate, iron, magnesium, phosphorus and zinc.

Mushroom is very healthy for people who have diabetes. People with a deficiency of vitamin D and weak bones should add mushrooms to their daily diet. Looking to shed some kilos, mushrooms can be your go-to thing.

Disadvantages of eating mushrooms

Although there are many benefits, people who have kidney-related problems or kidney failure should avoid eating mushrooms. It is high in potassium and can cause harm in patients with kidney disease. If not eaten carefully, you could face stomach pain and liver infection. Moreover, some might even get food poisoning, stomach cramps and nausea. It is important to buy absolutely fresh mushrooms and not store them for a long time.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult an expert before following them at home.)

