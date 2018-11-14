Everything You Need to Know About the Cuisine Served at Deepika and Ranveer's Wedding

Fans and paparazzi are waiting with bated breath for pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s D-day in Italy’s Villa Del Balbianello overlooking Lake Como.From their clothes to the décor to the food being served, people are awaiting every little detail of the wedding. We managed to gather details about the cuisine to be served at one of the most high profile wedding of the year.Ranveer and Deepika have already married as per the Konkani tradition. They will again marry as per the Sindhi customs tomorrow.Just like the bride and groom, North and South Indian culture are coming together even for the cuisines. Yes, the menu will have both North and South Indian cuisines on separate days based on the wedding theme.From Idly, Vada, Dosa to Punjabi cuisine, every possible dish will be served for the guests. Apart from traditional North and South Indian food, separate counters for continental and finger foods will be arranged to cater to every guest’s taste preferences.For the desserts, chefs are being flown in from Switzerland to make scrumptious desserts and to bake the main wedding cake for Deepika and Ranveer.Earlier, during the Naandi Puja organized by Deepika’s family in Bangalore, guests were served traditional Konkani noshes like Upkari, Kosambari, Puliogare and Dalitoy on a sturdy Banana leaf.Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone kicked off their wedding celebrations with mehendi and sangeet ceremony in Italy's Lake Como. Bollywood hit numbers like ‘London Thumakda’ and ‘Dama Dum Mast Kalandar’ reverberated around the picturesque surroundings of the venue.