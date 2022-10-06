Everything You Need To Know About Uncombable Hair Syndrome (UHS)

Having a bad hair day is an absolute nightmare for us. We may make attempts at hiding it with a simple bun or tuck it away under a hat. However, for some children, this might be an everyday task if they are experiencing Uncombable Hair Syndrome (UHS). As per a 2016 study called, ‘Mutations in Three Genes Encoding Proteins Involved in Hair Shaft Formation Cause Uncombable Hair Syndrome’, it was found that UHS is a condition caused by the mutation of three genes.

Here is everything you need to know about UHS –

What is UHS?

As the name suggests, this is a hair growth syndrome in which the hair sticks out from the head in all directions even after repeated combing. According to the above-mentioned study, a child with UHS may have silvery, blonde, or straw-coloured hair that is dry, frizzy, and extremely impossible to comb as the hair shaft has structural differences and lacks melanin. The disorder occurs in children between the ages of 2 to 11 years and with age, the condition improves.

What causes UHS?

Most cases of UHS are caused by genetic mutations. The child typically inherits the genes through Autosomal Recessive Inheritance, wherein the genetic mutation is present in both the parents, who may not have the condition or through Autosomal Dominant Inheritance, wherein one of the parents carries the gene. For a particularly small section of people, UHS is considered to be a symptom of major health issues.

Can this condition be treated?

Even though the hair might seem unmanageable, the hair is not too fragile or brittle when compared to normal hair. It is healthy and continues to grow but at a significantly slower rate. As per the study called “Uncombable hair syndrome: observations on response to biotin and occurrence in siblings with ectodermal dysplasia”, submitted to the National Library of Medicine, it was reported that the biotin supplement was successful in a few cases with reportedly increased growth rate and strength and combable.

The hair of patients with UHS should be treated gently without brushing or combing it aggressively. To avoid breakage, the hair should not be styled using heat – like blow drying. Harsh chemicals to tame the hair should also be avoided.

