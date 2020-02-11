Delhi result tally
Assembly constituency results
Ex Bigg Boss Contestant Lopamudra Raut Slays In Black
Lopa posted a couple of images in black bikini. She completed her look with red lipstick.
credits - Lopamudra Raut instagram
Pictures of model and former Bigg Boss contestant Lopamudra Raut in black bikini, which are doing the rounds of the net, are giving fitness goals to many.
A while back, Lopa posted a couple of images in which she can be seen flaunting her figure. The indoor shoot was done in Delhi. She completed her look with red lipstick.
Reacting to her pictures, a user commented: "Wow, you are so hot."
Another one commented: "Stunning".
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
