Ex-Flames Zayn Malik-Gigi Hadid Back Together? Find Out
Image courtesy: Instagram/Zayn Malik
It looks like former lovers, singer Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid, are back together.
The duo, who announced their split on March 13 after two years of dating, were recently spotted hanging out in New York.
According to TMZ, the former One Direction star was photographed leaving the supermodel's apartment multiple times last week and yesterday, the two were clicked in New York City's Soho together.
