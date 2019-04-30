English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Exam Stress? Shun Fast Food Now
The study suggests that students have difficulties eating healthy food and find themselves adopting bad eating habits, leading to stress.
Image for representation purpose only. Five Guys (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Five Guys)
Loading...
Students, please take note. Increased stress during examinations is associated with eating a poor-quality diet including less fruit and vegetables and more fast food, say researchers.
The research, published in the European Journal of Nutrition, suggests that students have difficulties eating healthy food and find themselves adopting bad eating habits, leading to stress.
"Stress has long been implicated in a poor diet. People tend to report overeating and comfort eating foods high in fat, sugar and calories in times of stress.
"Our findings looking at the eating habits of students during exam periods confirm this stress-induced dietary deterioration hypothesis," said Nathalie Michels, lead researcher from Ghent University in Belgium.
The results are based on an anonymous online survey of 232 students (aged 19-22 years) recruited from Ghent University and other universities in Belgium.
The researchers investigated the relationship between exam stress and change in dietary quality, and whether these associations were modified by psychosocial factors such as eating behaviour, food choice motive, taste preference, reward/punishment sensitivity, impulsivity, coping strategies, sedentary behaviour and social support.
During the month-long exam period, participants found it harder to stick to a healthy diet, and only a quarter fulfilled the WHO recommended 400g of fruit and vegetables a day.
"To fight against stress-induced eating, prevention strategies should integrate psychological and lifestyle aspects including stress management (like emotion regulation training, mindfulness, yoga), nutritional education with techniques for self-effectiveness, awareness of eating-without-hunger, and creating an environment that stimulates a healthy diet and physical activity", Michels elaborated.
The research, published in the European Journal of Nutrition, suggests that students have difficulties eating healthy food and find themselves adopting bad eating habits, leading to stress.
"Stress has long been implicated in a poor diet. People tend to report overeating and comfort eating foods high in fat, sugar and calories in times of stress.
"Our findings looking at the eating habits of students during exam periods confirm this stress-induced dietary deterioration hypothesis," said Nathalie Michels, lead researcher from Ghent University in Belgium.
The results are based on an anonymous online survey of 232 students (aged 19-22 years) recruited from Ghent University and other universities in Belgium.
The researchers investigated the relationship between exam stress and change in dietary quality, and whether these associations were modified by psychosocial factors such as eating behaviour, food choice motive, taste preference, reward/punishment sensitivity, impulsivity, coping strategies, sedentary behaviour and social support.
During the month-long exam period, participants found it harder to stick to a healthy diet, and only a quarter fulfilled the WHO recommended 400g of fruit and vegetables a day.
"To fight against stress-induced eating, prevention strategies should integrate psychological and lifestyle aspects including stress management (like emotion regulation training, mindfulness, yoga), nutritional education with techniques for self-effectiveness, awareness of eating-without-hunger, and creating an environment that stimulates a healthy diet and physical activity", Michels elaborated.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth's Wedding Gets Postponed, Actress Returns to US: Report
- Tiger Shroff doesn't Know What a Real College Looks Like Because He's Never been to One
- Catch The Cricket Fever With These Five Diverse Cricket Games On Android
- Bharat Song Chashni is Salman Khan's Love Ballad for Katrina Kaif
- How Much do You Pay For a Multi TV Subscription From Tata Sky, Dish TV, Airtel Digital TV and D2H?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results