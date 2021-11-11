Examining Yourself For Breast Cancer? Checking Your Bust is Not Enough

The importance of self-screening for breast cancer every month cannot be stressed enough. Given the increasing rates of breast cancer cases in women, regular self examination is a must. Detection in early stages can go a long way in the process of treatment. Testing yourself is a really easy and also cost-effective method of spotting any significant changes in your breast.

While many are aware of the common symptoms or red flags like lumps, soreness, rash, puckering, etc, timely and correct intervention is of paramount importance.

In her latest post, Dr. Tanaya Narendra, under the alias @dr_cuterus on Instagram, urges you to properly understand the A,B,Cs of breast cancer tests. First step is to check for lumps. But which areas are vital? You must cover armpits, breasts, and collar bones - ABCs, every month. You ought to thoroughly check for any suspicious lumps.

To detect bumps on breasts, you need to move your hands in circular motion. Next is to follow the area right above the collar bones to detect any lumps.

Dr Tanaya recommends you must visit a doctor if you feel anything abnormal in the body, particularly in the three areas mentioned above.

The expert recently bust a myth related to underwired bras. In a video, she explained that wearing any kind of bra does not cause breast cancer. You can wear any kind of bra you like given it fits you well. If it is ill fitted or if the wire pokes out of the bra, it can cause pain and discomfort.

Dr Tanaya is an Oxford trained doctor who is one of the first few millennial experts to talk about sexual health openly on the Instagram platform. Using fun metaphors and gifs in her infographics, she aims to bust common misconceptions and encourages to talk freely about sexual health.

