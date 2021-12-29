Excess Eating of Figs May Cause Health Problems

Fig or Anjir is not tastes good but also it has numerous health benefits. Generally figs are preferred in winter for consumption. Consumption of figs in winter helps to keep body warm and builds immunity. However, an excess intake of figs can cause problems in your body.

Eating figs in excess may have a number of side effects.

Bleeding

Bleeding could be noticed in a few people due to excess consumption of figs. The natural heat of figs can cause retinal bleeding. Along with this, among women it may also cause excess bleeding during menstruation.

Flatulence

Consumption of figs in large quantities can cause gas and flatulence. Figs contain a lot of fibre, and eating too much fibre may lead to indigestion and constipation.

Damage to intestines

Eating figs in excess may damage the intestines and liver. Regular intake of figs in large quantities along with its seeds can possibly cause bloating and upset stomach. This will in turn create pressure on intestines and liver.

In addition, an over-consumption of figs can cause calcium deficiency in the body. A huge quantity of oxalate is found in figs, which absorbs the calcium present in the body.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.