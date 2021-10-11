Excessive Consumption of Fruits Can be Harmful to These Body Organs

Fruits are considered to be a major source of water and nutrients and they also form part of a healthy and balanced diet. Several vitamins, minerals and antioxidants are present in fruits and they are also a great source of fibre. Some of the fruits help reduce blood pressure, cholesterol and even help balance the body weight. However, excessive consumption of fruits can be harmful to a few body organs. It is advised to eat 400 grams of fruit daily.

According to a recent piece in The Indian Express, fructose found in most fruits has adverse effects on the body. It creates excess fat in the body. If its amount increases, it impacts several body organs. It can cause a lot of harm to diabetic patients. Fructose is a type of natural sugar found in some fruits, vegetables, fruit juices, honey, etc. Fructose is majorly found in fruits like sugarcane, beet, corn, apple, banana, grape, pear, apricot.

Read below to know the harms of the fruits to the body. The excessive consumptions of fruits affect several body organs:

Lever

The excessive fructose in the body turns to fat. This extra fat accumulates in the liver, which can lead to Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). Every year, 20 percent of cases of NAFLD in the world’s population are reported. It is a common liver disease. Fructose is the main cause of this disease. Excessive consumption of fructose can also cause inflammation of the liver.

Brain

Recent studies have shown that consumption of excessive fructose can harm brain health. It leads to neuroinflammation, brain mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress. Excessive consumption of fructose over a longer period can affect the ability of the brain to function.

According to reports, the intake of excessive fructose can lead to insulin resistance, increased obesity and can also affect the health of the heart. Continuous consumption of fructose disturbs the balance of the leptin hormone, which results in the accumulation of fat in the body.

It also increases the amount of glucose. It increases the level of fat called triglyceride in the body, which gets deposited in the liver.

