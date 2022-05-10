Excessive Consumption of Ginger can Lead to These Side Effects

Ginger is a very common Indian household ingredient, which is well known for its amazing flavour. For many, morning tea is incomplete without crushing ginger in it. Not only as spices, but ginger has been a traditional remedy in many cultures for thousands of years. After all, it is loaded with impeccable health benefits. While we have been told time and again that ginger carries innumerable nutritious benefits, it’s rarely discussed that this magical ingredient can also cause side effects.

Although the side effects usually happen after excessive intake of ginger, several cases have been witnessed where it aggravates the health issues. So let’s learn more about the side effects.

Causes bleeding

As ginger carries antiplatelet properties, excessive intake of ginger may cause bleeding. Not just this, but if it is consumed with clove or garlic, it further increases the risk of excessive bleeding.

Leads to diarrhea

Consuming large quantities can accelerate the passage of food and stool through the intestines and end up causing unrest that often leads to restlessness and weakness too.

Cardiac problems

One of the negative outcomes of consuming excess ginger is heart palpitations. The herb is known to cause blurry eyesight, heart palpitations, and insomnia in excessive intake. It can also lead to dwindling blood pressure which results in a heart attack.

Skin and Eye allergies

The most common symptoms of basic side effects caused by excessive ginger intake are skin rashes, eye redness, dyspnea, itching, swollen lips, itchy eyes, and throat discomfort. In such circumstances, it is advised to immediately seek medical attention.

Unsafe during pregnancy

Consuming ginger beyond the prescribed limit of 1500 mg per day may even lead to the risk of miscarriage. Therefore it is advised to avoid too much ginger during pregnancy and intake it only after consulting the doctor.

