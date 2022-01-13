Excessive Fast-food Consumption Confusing Your Immune System, Says New Study

Finding time for a healthy diet in today’s hectic lifestyle has become extremely difficult. People are eating anything they get their hands on, the reason most people choose fast food over a balanced diet. Because it’s easily accessible, it is widely used. Doctors and health experts have long warned about the dangers of fast food consumption.

Excessive fast food consumption harms the immune systems of people, according to a recent study. According to a report in The Guardian, eating heavily processed foods like burgers and chicken nuggets is contributing to an increase in autoimmune diseases around the world. Fast food is confusing immune systems.

People are suffering, according to scientists, because their immune systems can’t tell the difference between a healthy cell and a virus-like organism that has infiltrated the body as a result of fast food.

Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute in London believe this is due to the lack of fibre in a fast-food diet, which affects a person’s microbiome.

Type 1 diabetes, arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and multiple sclerosis are all autoimmune diseases in which the body attacks its tissues and organs.

In the United Kingdom, approximately 4 million people suffer from an autoimmune disease. At the same time, these cases are increasing at a rate of 3 to 9% per year globally. Previous research has discovered a link between environmental factors and an increase in conditions involving the ingestion of more microplastic particles. In the last few decades, human genetics has remained unchanged.

Other harmful effects of consuming fast food include-:

Obesity

Obesity is one of the most prevalent and noticeable side effects of junk food consumption. Fast foods are high in sugars, calories, and fats, all of which contribute to weight gain.

Problems with memory and learning

Sugar and fat intake are known to suppress brain functions that aid in learning and memory formation. This phenomenon is most noticeable in growing children.

