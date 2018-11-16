Meet the Artist Who is Creating a 'Masterpiece' Wedding Gift for Deepika & Ranveer

Bollywood’s power-couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding pictures are breaking the internet and has sent everyone going gee-wiz. On November 14, the couple entered wedlock in a traditional Konkani ceremony which was followed by a Sindhi Traditional wedding on November 15, at Lake Como in Italy. While everyone is awestruck by the first glimpse of the newlyweds, a picture of DeepVeer holding hands has made into the online circuit.Apparently, Farah Khan commissioned Bhavna Jasra to make a beautiful "wedding gift" for her dear friends Deepika and Ranveer. We got in touch with the artist and spoke to her about this gift and what else is there for the couple. While speaking exclusively to New18.com, Bhavna said; “It’s a couple cast of Deepika & Ranveer holding hands! The masterpiece is still in the making.”Before jetting off to Italy for their wedding, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone visited Bhavna Jasra to cast their hand's impression.Bhavna Jasra, who has cast almost all the famous Indian personalities, posted a series of pictures of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on Instagram where the couple were seen giving their hand impressions. In an exclusive interview to News18.com, Bhavna spilled the beans about the ‘masterpiece’ that is still in the making.Not at all! I have casted for the Ambanis, the Bachchans & also our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi...so I’m not intimidated by the stature of the person! And besides all are lovely people...It’s a couple cast of Deepika & Ranveer holding hands! The masterpiece is still in the making.....Ambanis, Bachchans, Akshay Kumar & Twinkle, Amir Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and of course the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi & many many more…They are happy souls & so much in love ...I wish them love & togetherness forever.As I mentioned earlier ...the masterpiece is still in the making ...but while choosing the style & design they know what is coming up...As much as everyone else is!