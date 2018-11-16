English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Meet the Artist Who is Creating a 'Masterpiece' Wedding Gift for Deepika & Ranveer
Appointed by Farah Khan to create a wedding gift for the newlyweds, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone visited Bhavna Jasra to cast their hand's impression, before jetting off to Italy for their wedding.
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone were seen giving their hand impressions to Artist Bhavna Jasra
Bollywood’s power-couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding pictures are breaking the internet and has sent everyone going gee-wiz. On November 14, the couple entered wedlock in a traditional Konkani ceremony which was followed by a Sindhi Traditional wedding on November 15, at Lake Como in Italy. While everyone is awestruck by the first glimpse of the newlyweds, a picture of DeepVeer holding hands has made into the online circuit.
Apparently, Farah Khan commissioned Bhavna Jasra to make a beautiful "wedding gift" for her dear friends Deepika and Ranveer. We got in touch with the artist and spoke to her about this gift and what else is there for the couple. While speaking exclusively to New18.com, Bhavna said; “It’s a couple cast of Deepika & Ranveer holding hands! The masterpiece is still in the making.”
Before jetting off to Italy for their wedding, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone visited Bhavna Jasra to cast their hand's impression.
Bhavna Jasra, who has cast almost all the famous Indian personalities, posted a series of pictures of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on Instagram where the couple were seen giving their hand impressions. In an exclusive interview to News18.com, Bhavna spilled the beans about the ‘masterpiece’ that is still in the making.
Here’re the excerpts from the exclusive interview:
What was the thought that came into your mind when you got to know that you're crafting an art for the powerful couple? Did you feel any pressure to make their art?
Not at all! I have casted for the Ambanis, the Bachchans & also our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi...so I’m not intimidated by the stature of the person! And besides all are lovely people...
Are you well aware of the gift, or it came as a surprise? How much time did you get to make this gift?
It’s a couple cast of Deepika & Ranveer holding hands! The masterpiece is still in the making.....
Apart from Ranveer & Deepika, who all are there whom you've impressed with your art?
Ambanis, Bachchans, Akshay Kumar & Twinkle, Amir Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and of course the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi & many many more…
Your experience on meeting them and your thoughts on the Bollywood's starry couple?
They are happy souls & so much in love ...I wish them love & togetherness forever.
Have they seen this? Their thoughts on this gift!
As I mentioned earlier ...the masterpiece is still in the making ...but while choosing the style & design they know what is coming up...
Are you looking for the starry reception?
As much as everyone else is!
