Exclusive | Lakme Fashion Week: Indian Hockey Player Udita Duhan on Her Fashion Debut With Designer Rina Dhaka

Udita Duhan, a star player of the Indian women’s hockey team who made the nation proud at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is all set to make her fashion debut with renowned designer Rina Dhaka’s collection The Unstoppables. The digital presentation of the collection will feature Udita showcasing her hockey skills while posing in some trendy chic outfits designed by Rina Dhaka. Udita who likes to keep her personal style chic yet comfy expressed that she enjoyed being a part of the fashion shoot.

Speaking about the experience, Udita says, “It was the first time I was doing a fashion shoot and I thoroughly enjoyed it. I really liked her designs as they are vibrant and chic and also felt very comfortable in them."

When asked what her opinion about sports and fashion coming together on one platform, she says, “It’s great but for us athletes, our no.1 priority is always to do well on the field.”

So, do we get to see her in more fashion shoots in the future? “It’s only when I have the free time and I’ am not in camp that I would like to take up opportunities like these,” expresses Udita.

Post the shoot, Udita took to Instagram and posted a few images from the fashion shoot and wrote: “Every woman loves the way a beautiful dress makes her feel so thank you so much for these beautiful dresses. Makeup should never be used to hide yourself. It should be used to enhance your natural beauty (sic).”

Rina Dhaka’s digital showcase featuring her collection ‘The Unstoppables’ will be held at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week on October 10.

The collection is an ode to sportswomen who have made their mark, even in the toughest of scenarios and will feature trendy silhouettes in myriad fun colours. The ongoing fashion week will come to a close on October 10, with an array of live and digital showcases celebrating creativity, inclusivity, and innovation all under one roof.

