EXCLUSIVE: Mrunal Thakur to Open for Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale Designer Rajesh Pratap Singh

Actor Mrunal Thakur is all set to bring ace designer Rajesh Pratap Singh’s vision to life at the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale. Mrunal, who is Lakmé’s muse and brand ambassador, will open the show for the creative genius.

The finale which will be held on October 16th, will commemorate iconic moments in the journey of the brand. Commenting on the show, renowned designer Rajesh Pratap Singh said “It is an absolute honour to be returning as the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale designer this season. Presenting a collection at Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI has always been an incredibly special and memorable experience, and more so this year as we celebrate Lakmé’s iconic journey in the country and its pioneering milestones along the way.”

Elated to have Mrunal open the show, he says, “This collection is my humble effort to marry a take on retro glam couture and soft glam makeup with Mrunal Thakur gracing the runway. Embodying the attributes of the Lakmé Absolute Skin Dew Serum Foundation, the show will exude radiance and grace, drawing inspiration from the blend of skincare and beauty in this range.”

The unique collection will showcase his perspective on traditional techniques reinterpreted in a contemporary language. With a modern take on Indian classics, the collection will incorporate modern techniques in quintessential Indian couture such as sarees with structured jackets with a colour palette spanning ivory, metallics and blacks, with embellishments to top it off.

Commenting on the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale and the showcasing designers, Sumati Mattu, Head of Innovations at Lakmé said, “As we return to another season of Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI, the beauty trend statement this edition #ReadyForACloseup, brings to centre stage the most important nuance of makeup with its Lakmé Absolute Skin Dew Serum Foundation – a dewy, radiant, light-weight base powered by the skin-loving care of a serum.”

On collaborating with Rajesh Pratap Singh, Sumati believes that Rajesh Pratap Singh has always pushed boundaries when it comes to fashion. “For the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale, we are excited to collaborate with celebrated designer Rajesh Pratap Singh, who is known for always pushing boundaries, pioneering trends, and reimagining fashion in its truest form, just like Lakmé has reimagined beauty over the years. Rajesh’s signature clothing famously made with bespoke fabric and exquisite tailoring looks even more remarkable up-close, making him the natural choice for the Lakmé beauty trend #ReadyforaCloseup. This show will witness the iconic journey of Lakmé over an unforgettable evening,” expresses Sumati.

For celebrated makeup artist, Daniel Bauer, the finale is one the biggest creative platforms for makeup artists. Sharing his thoughts on the trend statement for the season, Daniel Bauer says, “I am thrilled to collaborate with Lakmé once again at Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI, as the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale is one of the biggest creative platforms for makeup artists to showcase their art and vision. In 2022, we have observed that the dewy, no-makeup makeup look is one of the fastest growing trends globally, where ‘skin is in’. It is always a pleasure to see Rajesh Pratap Singh’s magical vision come to life, I am excited to be a part of this creative union.”

