Executive Functions In Children Hindered By Increasing Screen Time: Study

Executive functions refer to the skills that help us plan, prioritise, focus, work towards goals, self-regulate behaviours and emotions, adapt to new and unexpected situations, and ultimately engage in abstract thinking and planning. A recent study has found that “electronic screen-based media use has adverse effects on executive functions.”

The study, conducted by Gabrielle McHarg and team, tracked 193 British toddlers aged 2-3 years. The statistical data and study of EF using various tests concluded that increasing screen time in 2–3-year-old toddlers resulted in worse EF (executive functions). However, the data from children older than 36 months revealed that EF and screen time do not have any relation.

Top showsha video

2–3-year-olds had a permanent and negative impact on their EF due to increased screen time. The reason, according to the study, might be that screen time replaced activities that are important for cognitive development “such as playing with manipulative and engaging in imaginative play.”

Children who spend less than an hour on a mobile, laptop or other interactive devices, perform better and achieve more than those who stare at the screens more. This leads to the child being unable to remember, plan, pay attention and switch between tasks.

Make sure that you spend a good amount of time with your child and make sure they don’t use smartphones for too long. Taking their help to perform small chores. This will not only improve their EF but also help them learn responsibility. Instead of giving them a smartphone, keep them busy with a form of art or discipline such as painting, dancing, karate, music, etc.

Keep your phone password hidden from children. That will ensure your children are unable to access it and their screen time will effectively be less. Take them out for either a ride or just to the nearby parks. A pet would also help a great deal.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here