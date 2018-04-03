English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read
Exercise Before Pregnancy Key for Healthy Motherhood
Women with gestational diabetes are more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes after giving birth.
Representative Image. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews / filadendron / Itsock.com)
Expectant mothers who are more fit before pregnancy are at lower risk of developing gestational diabetes, a study suggests.
Gestational diabetes is a condition in which women develop diabetes during the last half of pregnancy.
Women with gestational diabetes are more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes after giving birth.
"Women are very careful during pregnancy with what they eat and the exercise they get. But the study shows women should engage in these healthy behaviours before they get pregnant as well," said co-author Kara Whitaker, Assistant Professor from University of Iowa.
For the study, published in the journal Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise, the team analysed data from 1,333 women over a 25-year period (1985 to 2011) who enrolled in a National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute study called Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults (CARDIA).
The women completed seven study visits after first being enrolled, reporting whether they had become pregnant or gave birth and whether they developed gestational diabetes.
The researchers also performed a fitness exam during the first study visit by testing whether the women could walk for two-minute intervals on a treadmill at increasing speeds and on steepening inclines.
Over the study period, 164 women developed gestational diabetes.
Using that information, the research team determined that pre-pregnant women with high levels of fitness had a 21 per cent lower risk of developing gestational diabetes than did those with lower fitness levels.
"People interested in becoming more fit can do so by engaging in at least 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity per week -- 30 minutes per day, five days per week," Whitaker said.
"Brisk walking would constitute moderate physical activity -- jogging would be considered vigorous physical activity," she added.
Also Watch
Gestational diabetes is a condition in which women develop diabetes during the last half of pregnancy.
Women with gestational diabetes are more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes after giving birth.
"Women are very careful during pregnancy with what they eat and the exercise they get. But the study shows women should engage in these healthy behaviours before they get pregnant as well," said co-author Kara Whitaker, Assistant Professor from University of Iowa.
For the study, published in the journal Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise, the team analysed data from 1,333 women over a 25-year period (1985 to 2011) who enrolled in a National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute study called Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults (CARDIA).
The women completed seven study visits after first being enrolled, reporting whether they had become pregnant or gave birth and whether they developed gestational diabetes.
The researchers also performed a fitness exam during the first study visit by testing whether the women could walk for two-minute intervals on a treadmill at increasing speeds and on steepening inclines.
Over the study period, 164 women developed gestational diabetes.
Using that information, the research team determined that pre-pregnant women with high levels of fitness had a 21 per cent lower risk of developing gestational diabetes than did those with lower fitness levels.
"People interested in becoming more fit can do so by engaging in at least 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity per week -- 30 minutes per day, five days per week," Whitaker said.
"Brisk walking would constitute moderate physical activity -- jogging would be considered vigorous physical activity," she added.
Also Watch
-
Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Explainer: How A Question Paper Can Be Leaked
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
Friday 30 March , 2018 Explainer: How A Question Paper Can Be Leaked
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- MS Dhoni Reveals Excitement After Receiving Padma Bhushan in Uniform
- Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Announce Separation; Read Their Joint Statement
- 2018 Bajaj Dominar 400 Price Hiked by Rs 2,000
- BCCI Extends Ratnakar Shetty's Contract Till June 30
- Star and Sony Unhappy After BCCI Wants Same Money for India and Non-India Matches