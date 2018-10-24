English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read
Exercise Can Help Boost Memory Through Bone Hormone: Study
Researchers have identified a naturally occurring bone hormone that can potentially reverse memory loss in the ageing brain through exercise.
(Photo courtesy: Representative Image/ AFP Relaxnews/ da-kuk/ Istock.com)
Loading...
Researchers have identified a naturally occurring bone hormone that can potentially reverse memory loss in the ageing brain through exercise.
The study on the hormone osteocalcin lends new insight into how lifestyle changes that affect the body, such as exercise, could positively affect the brain.
"Nearly everyone will experience age-related memory loss in their lifetime, so it is incredibly important to understand its causes and identify ways to mitigate it," said Eric R. Kandel, Professor at the Columbia University.
"With today's study, we are not only building a detailed understanding of how age-related memory loss originates in the brain, we've shown how osteocalcin interacts with key proteins in the brain to boost memory."
For many years, memory loss was treated as a singular disorder. But scientists have now begun to realise that Alzheimer's disease, begins in a part of the brain called the entorhinal cortex, which lies at the foot of the hippocampus.
On the other hand, age-related memory loss, begins within the hippocampus itself, in a region called the dentate gyrus, Kandel said.
Kandel's team identified a deficiency in a protein called RbAp48 protein, a significant contributor to age-related memory loss but not Alzheimer's. The protein levels decline with age, both in mice and in people.
In a series of experiments, reported in the journal Cell Reports, the team found that RbAp48 controls the expression levels of two other proteins regulated from osteocalcin.
If RbAp48 function is inhibited, osteocalcin infusions have no effect on the animals' memory. Osteocalcin needs RbAp48 to kick start the process.
These findings also provide further evidence that exercise may be the best way to stave off or even treat, age-related memory loss in people.
Studies in mice showed that moderate exercise, such as walking, triggers the release of osteocalcin in the body.
The study on the hormone osteocalcin lends new insight into how lifestyle changes that affect the body, such as exercise, could positively affect the brain.
"Nearly everyone will experience age-related memory loss in their lifetime, so it is incredibly important to understand its causes and identify ways to mitigate it," said Eric R. Kandel, Professor at the Columbia University.
"With today's study, we are not only building a detailed understanding of how age-related memory loss originates in the brain, we've shown how osteocalcin interacts with key proteins in the brain to boost memory."
For many years, memory loss was treated as a singular disorder. But scientists have now begun to realise that Alzheimer's disease, begins in a part of the brain called the entorhinal cortex, which lies at the foot of the hippocampus.
On the other hand, age-related memory loss, begins within the hippocampus itself, in a region called the dentate gyrus, Kandel said.
Kandel's team identified a deficiency in a protein called RbAp48 protein, a significant contributor to age-related memory loss but not Alzheimer's. The protein levels decline with age, both in mice and in people.
In a series of experiments, reported in the journal Cell Reports, the team found that RbAp48 controls the expression levels of two other proteins regulated from osteocalcin.
If RbAp48 function is inhibited, osteocalcin infusions have no effect on the animals' memory. Osteocalcin needs RbAp48 to kick start the process.
These findings also provide further evidence that exercise may be the best way to stave off or even treat, age-related memory loss in people.
Studies in mice showed that moderate exercise, such as walking, triggers the release of osteocalcin in the body.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- From One Teen Sensation to Another - Shooting Coach Rana Has Success Mantra for Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary
- Ayushmann Khurrana: The New Middle Class Hero is Also a Box Office Champion
- Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Join Neetu and Rishi Kapoor for a Family Dinner in New York, See Pics
- I-League: Debutants Real Kashmir Hoping Home Comforts Help in Making it Another Year to Remember
- Roman Reigns, WWE Universal Champion, Reveals He Has Leukemia Again; Relinquishes Title
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...