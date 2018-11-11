English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Exercise, Diet Apps Boost Health Well-being in Youth
Health apps and devices have the potential to act as very engaging and attractive health promotion tools that could for example, help young people to learn about their bodies or improve their physical activity levels
(Photo courtesy: Representative Image/ AFP Relaxnews/ bogdankosanovic/ Istock.com)
Loading...
With concerns of digital technology harming young people's health, a new study says that mobile applications focused on exercise, diet and wellness promote their overall well-being and act as effective learning tools.
Health apps and devices have the potential to act as very engaging and attractive health promotion tools that could for example, help young people to learn about their bodies or improve their physical activity levels, said researchers from the University of Birmingham in the UK.
The study showed that young people are "critical participants" of digital health technologies and are able to judge which health related apps are relevant to their age and bodies, source appropriate digital content as well as dismiss those that might be harmful to them.
"There are currently over 160,000 health apps available on the major app stores focused on wellness, diet and exercise and they are of particular interest to young people, however most of these apps are designed for adults," said Victoria Goodyear, pedagogical researcher from the varsity.
For the study, the team included 245 young people aged from 13 to 18.
Findings, published in the journal Learning, Media and Technology, showed that one-third of the participants were active users of apps and devices related to exercise, diet and wellness.
In addition, schools, peers and parents were powerful influencers over the types of apps and devices young people used.
Importantly, many of the participants were able to disregard content that was either irrelevant to them, potentially harmful to their bodies, or simply 'boring'.
Health education can be enhanced by learning from the ways in which young people access, select and use digital health technologies, the researchers noted.
Health apps and devices have the potential to act as very engaging and attractive health promotion tools that could for example, help young people to learn about their bodies or improve their physical activity levels, said researchers from the University of Birmingham in the UK.
The study showed that young people are "critical participants" of digital health technologies and are able to judge which health related apps are relevant to their age and bodies, source appropriate digital content as well as dismiss those that might be harmful to them.
"There are currently over 160,000 health apps available on the major app stores focused on wellness, diet and exercise and they are of particular interest to young people, however most of these apps are designed for adults," said Victoria Goodyear, pedagogical researcher from the varsity.
For the study, the team included 245 young people aged from 13 to 18.
Findings, published in the journal Learning, Media and Technology, showed that one-third of the participants were active users of apps and devices related to exercise, diet and wellness.
In addition, schools, peers and parents were powerful influencers over the types of apps and devices young people used.
Importantly, many of the participants were able to disregard content that was either irrelevant to them, potentially harmful to their bodies, or simply 'boring'.
Health education can be enhanced by learning from the ways in which young people access, select and use digital health technologies, the researchers noted.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: The Origin of Infinity Stones Revealed by Marvel, Read Here
- Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR Attend Launch Event of SS Rajamouli's Next Film, Pics Inside
- Here's Everything You Need to Know About Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Reception Venue, See Pics
- Leicester Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Thai Owner Killed in Crash
- Henry Nicholls Avoids Serious Injury With Shoaib Malik Involved in Bizarre Dismissal
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...