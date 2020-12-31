Exercises to Add in Your Work Regime to Start Off Fitness Journey in 2021

Looking for some exercises that you can easily do to start off your fitness journey? Well, here we are with our precise, useful list of exercises to help you in your journey. The goal is to create an optimal condition for your body to get it habituated to the more rigorous fitness regime to be adopted later on.

Take small simple steps towards the journey. Remember, consistency is the key here. Apart from brisk walking, running, spot jogging, you can begin with the following exercises:

1. Jumping Lunges: Lung forward till rear knee more or less touches the floor. Jump and land your rear foot forward and bring the front foot back. This exercise will boost your quadriceps, strengthen cardiovascular system and joints.

2. Skipping: You cannot skip skipping in your fitness regime. A fun and beautiful way to maintain your health is skipping. It gives joy, releases endorphins, reduces stress and ensures you stay fit.

3. Burpees: It combines pushup and leap. Squat down from standing position until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Then, kick feet back as far as you can, keeping arms extended. Quickly jump back in as soon as your feet land. Burpees are great for burning fat, improving blood circulation. Try this as a frog kick by jumping your feet back to their starting position, while arms extended.

4. Sit-ups: This is a wonderful core muscle exercise known to strengthen your back, abs, and boost stamina. Lie down on the mat, hands folded behind your head, bend your legs, while feet placed firmly on the mat. Curl your upper body all the way up toward knees. Do this 10 times as you inhale and exhale.

5. Spine twist on the mat: Sit on the floor with legs stretched out in front, inner thighs together while spine and pelvis are in a neutral position. Stretch your arms out on the side at shoulder height and breathe in, rotating your upper body from one side to the other. It is a great spine exercise. The seated hamstring stretch is also a very good spine.

Follow these exercise routine, make sure that you are getting enough sleep, eating right; so that you can easily achieve your goal in no time.