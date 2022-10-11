Exercises To Avoid During Pregnancy To Keep Your Baby Safe

Walking, prenatal Yoga, and pregnancy Pilates, there are some amazing exercises that can help the pregnancy be less stressful and more fun. Exercise during pregnancy can help improve the overall health and wellness of your baby. However, there are some specific workouts that must be avoided during pregnancy. Staying active during this period is good unless you’re considered at high-risk or your doctors have asked you to avoid exercising due to pre-existing medical conditions. Although movement is beneficial both physically and mentally, know which exercise should be avoided.

Contact Sports

It is usually best to avoid sports that require a lot of physical exertion during pregnancy. Sports such as football, soccer, basketball, and volleyball should be avoided during early pregnancy.

Hot Yoga

Pregnant women are advised to avoid hot yoga because the room temperature can quickly exceed 100 degrees. Such high temperatures can cause hyperthermia, which may lead to abnormalities and premature labour.

High-Intensity Workouts

Ropes, pushing tires, lifting heavy weights or boxes, and other high-intensity workouts can be harmful and may result in labour complications and miscarriages. High-intensity workouts should be avoided during pregnancy since they can keep your heart rate up for an extended period of time.

Exercises that induce abdominal strain

Pregnant women should avoid any exercise that puts strain on their abdomens, such as sit-ups or planks. These exercises are unpleasant and can result in muscular weakness and abdominal separation.

Jogging, cycling, or running

Running long distances, cycling, and jogging are all exercises to avoid during all the trimesters of pregnancy since they might cause overexertion and an increase in body temperature. It can also cause dehydration and muscular strain.

