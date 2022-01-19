Exercises to Ease Lung Congestion During Covid-19 Recovery

As the Covid-19 virus continues to wreak havoc by infecting and killing numerous people worldwide, doctors have observed a range of symptoms emerging every now and then. People who have contracted the virus have experienced peculiar changes in their body from loss of smell and taste, skin changes, to even hair loss. But, one of the most common issues faced by almost every infected person is breathing difficulties.

It has been seen that people recovering from Covid-19 often witness an uneasiness in their chest along with troubled breathing. According to doctors, about one-third of these patients have lung congestion and cough up thick mucus. Excessive mucus in your lungs clogs the airway and obstructs proper breathings, so getting rid of this build-up in your chest can give significant relief during recovery from Covid-19.

Now, although there are several ways you can clear your chest like steaming and gargling, performing certain breathing exercises can be of greater help.

Lying on your back

This is a breathing technique which involves the use of gravity to remove the mucus from lungs. You can perform this by lying on your back and placing pillows under your hips to ensure that the hips are at an elevated position. Now breathe in such a manner that each exhale takes twice as long as the inhale. Continue this exercise for a few minutes.

Lying on the side

This technique too helps in draining out the mucus naturally. In this, you have to lie on your side and rest your head on a pillow. Also, place some pillows under your hips so that it remains elevated. Now practice the same breathing technique as you did in the first exercise, and repeat it for the other side too.

Pursed lips

This breathing technique helps in increasing the capacity of your lungs and also in removing the mucus build-up. For this, sit up straight while maintaining a good posture and breathe in deeply through the nose. Make sure that while doing this, your lips are pursed and almost touching. Now, breathe out through the pursed lips while taking twice as long as the inhalation.

