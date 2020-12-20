Exercises to Maintain Fitness During Pregnancy

Maintaining a healthy body and a sound mind is very much essential for women experiencing pregnancy. The right amount of physical exercise is necessary for the wellbeing of both the mother and the child inside, provided there are no complications. Mentioned below are some exercises to help women stay fit during the gestation period.

Pelvic Floor Exercises

The pelvic floor in women comprises of muscles at the base of the pelvis which holds organs like urinary bladder, the uterus or womb, and the rectum in place. These muscles get strained from carrying the baby. Weakness of the pelvic floor can lead to prolapse of the organs.

Squeezing the muscles around the vagina and anus by pulling them inside the body, together, and then relaxing them after some time, strengthens the pelvic floor. The action should be repeated for as long as the person is comfortable.

Walking

Yes, just walk. Go for a brisk walk in the neighbourhood or at a park. Walking is mostly a helpful activity under normal circumstances and during pregnancy. It helps in regulating blood flow and maintains lung health.

Swimming

Swimming is one of the most effortless ways to exercise for pregnant women as the water reduces the body weight drastically. This gives a sense of comfort that one cannot have on land. The stress from carrying those extra pounds and the pain in the lower back gets reduced in water.

Pilates and Yoga

A hormone called relaxin gets released by the ovary as well as the placenta during pregnancy. The relaxed muscles and joints become prone to injury. Several exercises under the Pilates and Yogic practises help women control those muscles and reduce pain or chances of injury. Yoga also has exercises that can help relax the mind and reduce worries during pregnancy.

The above exercises should aid an expecting woman. However, these exercises should be done in moderation. One must consult an obstetrician to determine which exercise and how much exercise is right for the person. Those with complicated pregnancies should not do any exercises without consulting their doctors first.