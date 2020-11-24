How to Make Your Back Stronger with Easy Exercises

Your back muscles are involved in almost every major and minor thing you do throughout the day, whether it is pulling a door, lifting things or bending or squatting down. Your back supports your torso and posture even while you are just sitting in a chair.

Weaker back muscles not only affect posture but they also put you at risk of injuries and back pain.

Therefore, it is important to tone your back muscles and core. Whether you are looking to improve your exercise performance and posture or relieve back pain, here are 5 exercises that you can add to your routine to strengthen your back.

1. Forearm plank

Lie face down on the floor or mat.

Bend your arms and place your forearm flat on the floor, curving your back and raising your torso. Your elbows should be aligned with and directly under your shoulders.

Engage your glutes, core and arms to raise your hips so that your body is in a straight line from head to toe. Make sure your spine is not arching towards the floor.

Hold the position for 10 seconds, to begin with.

Come back to the starting position and repeat twice more.

2. Reverse fly

Hold a dumbbell in each hand.

Stand on the floor or mat with your feet hip-width apart

Slightly bend your knees and then bend forward from your hips at an angle of about 45 degrees.

Now, lift up your arms until they are perpendicular to your torso.

Squeezing your shoulders a bit, open up your arms to move them to your side.

Hold for a second and bring them back so they’re pointing forward again. Your elbows would be slightly bent throughout the process.

Do this 8-10 times.

3. Wood chop

Stand straight on the floor with your feet hip-width apart.

Take a dumbbell or medicine ball and hold it with both your hands in front of you.

Now, turn your torso to the right, pivoting your left foot slightly as you raise the heel. Bring up the dumbbell or the medicine ball over your head.

Rotate your torso to your left and squat, bringing the dumbbell or the medicine ball to the level of your left hip.

Repeat this exercise five times on each side.

4. Band pull apart

Stand on the floor with your feet hip-width apart.

Hold the resistance band in your hands, with your arms extended. The band should be parallel to the ground.

Move your arms to your sides, pulling the band and moving it closer to your chest.

Bring back your arms in the original position.

Repeat 5 times.

5. Hyperextension

Lie down on your stomach on the floor or a mat with your legs and arm fully extended.

Now, lift up your right arm and left leg from the floor and hold the position for 10 seconds.

Come back to the starting position. Repeat the exercise 3 times on each side.

Make sure to warm up before engaging in intense exercise. Do not perform any of the above without consulting an experienced trainer. This would reduce the chances of injury and make sure that you get the maximum out of your workout routine.

For more information, read our article on Back Extension Exercises.

Health articles on News18 are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.