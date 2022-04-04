Exergaming May Help You Keep The Body Active, Claims News Study

Is your child glued to the Playstation, XBOX or computer screen shooting away enemies virtually all the time? While generally, it might be a bit concerning but a recent study proves something otherwise.

Researchers from the University of Georgia have found that exergaming or active video gaming can help keep the body fully active and this activity is good for your health.

Almost anybody can find an exergame that suits their preferences. Some of the most popular exergames include Dance Dance Revolution, EA Sports Active, and Beat Saber. Most gaming consoles, such as Xbox and Nintendo, provide active gameplay choices.

Exergaming has also been demonstrated in prior studies to offer physical benefits, especially when it replaces traditional sedentary video gaming. In this new study, it has been found that exergame offers an experience of freedom and a natural aversion to physical exercise can be overcome through these games as traditional exercises like running or lifting weights can seem cumbersome in comparison. The findings of the study have been published in the International Journal of Sport and Exercise Psychology.

“When an individual feels autonomous, they’re more likely to exercise or exergame on their own,” said Sam Yli-Piipari, co-author of the study. “They feel ownership over what they are doing, and they’re doing it for themselves, so it’s more likely they will keep up the activity.”

The study monitored 55 participants who did not get the prescribed 150 minutes of physical activity per week.

For six weeks, participants were randomly allocated to either play an exergame or attend standard aerobics classes three times a week. Throughout the trial, exer-gamers could choose from a range of games, including Just Dance, Kinect Sports, and Zumba Fitness World Party.

Accelerometers, heart rate monitors, and a scale that evaluates how hard participants perceived they were working out were used to track physical activity and exertion during the exercise sessions. The researchers also utilised a range of scales to evaluate the participants’ satisfaction of their exercises as well as their motivation to exercise. While those working out traditionally worked harder, they always felt they were being monitored for a difficult task. Exer-gamers, however, had a great time.

According to the researchers, exergames are a simple tool for parents to enhance their children’s physical activity. They advised parents to buy games that had some activity in them.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.