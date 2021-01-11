Exhibition On Soumitra Chatterjee's Works At Kolkata Film Fest

Kolkata: An exhibition on the life and works of actor Soumitra Chatterjee has started at the Kolkata International Film Festival. The exhibition, which opened for the public on the third day of the film festival and will continue till January 15, features several shooting stills, capturing moments of Chatterjee’s six-decade-long acting career and a video of collages of his films and stage performances.

The actor’s daughter Poulomi Basu said, “The organisers have arranged the exhibition taking care of the minutest details. I had provided them the costumes used by Baba on stage. I had also handed them some stills I had of him.” “The organisers also had lots of materials in their collection. I am happy the way they have arranged everything,” she said. Filmmaker Goutam Ghosh said, “Bengalis are yet to reconcile with the death of Soumitra Chatterjee, one of the biggest sorrows amid the pandemic. Let us take this exhibition as a celebration of Soumitra-da’s life.” “All of us have memories of Soumitra-da. He was with us till very recently,” said Ghosh, who directed the Dada Saheb Phalke awardee in two films.

The exhibition on Chatterjee’s film career has been divided into two segments — one about his works with Satyajit Ray and another about his films with other prominent directors. A wall has also been set up, depicting his films ranging from the cult ‘Apur Sansar’ to recent ‘Mayurakshi’.

