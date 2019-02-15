Exhibition to Celebrate SH Raza's Plural Vision of Art

In line with late master painter S.H. Raza's vision of plural art, a group exhibition by 21 artists will celebrate individual voices of art, expressed on canvas.The show, organised by the Raza Foundation, will run through his 97th birth anniversary on February 22.'Individual Palettes' has been curated by veteran artist Rameshwar Broota, and features his young and old mentees. It opens for public at the Triveni Kala Sangam on Friday.For Broota, who has been heading the Art Department and Studio at the Triveni Kala Sangam since many decades now, and whose art oeuvre is full of experiments itself, the idea of mentorship is not one where artists are encouraged to clone the guru, but to find their individual voices."Raza sahab had a very plural idea of art, and despite being an abstractionist, he was open to figurative and non-figurative art. The exhibition brings together individual palettes, and that is how it relates to his vision," Raza Foundation Managing Trustee Ashok Vajpeyi told IANS."Each artist represented in this exhibition is highly individualistic and driven by a strong sense of self. (The selection) reflects their individual nature that is born out of the higher-calling of the aesthetic mingling with the quotidian," a note on the exhibition by critic-curator Georgina Maddox said.Artists like Shruti Gupta Chandra, Vasundhara Tiwari-Broota, Valentina Churilova, Sanjay Roy, Meena Deora, Prathibha Singh, Vikram Nayak and Renuka Sondhi Gulati belong to a tradition of figurative painting and an evolved sense of humanism underpins their primary concerns.Satish Sharma, Neerja Divate, Surendar Kaur, Prabha Shah, Honey Pandey and Rubikat Vohra are neo-abstractionists who unleash the spirit of inquisitiveness through a quest for the deeper subconscious truth that goes beyond a narrative style, Maddox wrote.Anju Kaushik stands apart and her approach is one of abstraction through reclaimed objects.The show, opened by eminent artist Paramjit Singh, will run from February 15 to 28 and is part of the third edition of Raza Utsav, an ongoing festival of visual arts, ideas, poetry, classical music and classical dance.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.