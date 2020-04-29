Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

EXO’s Singer Chen Becomes Father Of A Baby Girl

Singer Chen's wife gave birth to a baby girl on April 29 at a hospital in the neighborhood of Cheongdam in Gangnam district.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 29, 2020, 8:36 PM IST
EXO’s Singer Chen Becomes Father Of A Baby Girl
credits - #SingerChen

There is some happy news for all the Korean pop fans as Chen, the member of boy band EXO, has welcomed his first child. The news has been confirmed by the S M Entertainment, the company responsible for popularizing the K-Pop culture across the world.

Chen’s wife gave birth to a baby girl on April 29 at a hospital in the neighborhood of Cheongdam in Gangnam district, according to K-Pop news outlets. “It is true that their daughter was born today,” a source from SM Entertainment was quoted as saying.

It was only in January this year when Chen informed the world about his marriage. He also went on to reveal about the pregnancy, leaving a smile on the faces of K-Pop fans around the globe.

Back in January 13, SM Entertainment said in an official statement, “Chen has met someone precious to him and will be getting married. The bride is a non-celebrity, and the wedding will be held privately with only their families in attendance.”

They added that the wedding and everything related will be held with just close members to respect the wishes of the families.

Chen is 28 years old and a part of one of South Korea’s most popular pop bands EXO. He debuted in 2012 as a member of the boy band and its subgroup Exo-M. He is the main vocalist.

