EXO’s Singer Chen Becomes Father Of A Baby Girl

There is some happy news for all the Korean pop fans as Chen, the member of boy band EXO, has welcomed his first child. The news has been confirmed by the S M Entertainment, the company responsible for popularizing the K-Pop culture across the world.

Chen’s wife gave birth to a baby girl on April 29 at a hospital in the neighborhood of Cheongdam in Gangnam district, according to K-Pop news outlets. “It is true that their daughter was born today,” a source from SM Entertainment was quoted as saying.

It was only in January this year when Chen informed the world about his marriage. He also went on to reveal about the pregnancy, leaving a smile on the faces of K-Pop fans around the globe.

Back in January 13, SM Entertainment said in an official statement, “Chen has met someone precious to him and will be getting married. The bride is a non-celebrity, and the wedding will be held privately with only their families in attendance.”

They added that the wedding and everything related will be held with just close members to respect the wishes of the families.

Chen is 28 years old and a part of one of South Korea’s most popular pop bands EXO. He debuted in 2012 as a member of the boy band and its subgroup Exo-M. He is the main vocalist.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365